Radio star Hulisani Ravele has seemingly questioned the KwaZulu-Natal government's decision to pay half the costs of Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo’s funeral.
The Big Nuz star died in Durban on Saturday and will be buried after a funeral service at the Durban ICC on Friday.
The premier's office on Wednesday said it would work with the eThekwini municipality to provide support to the family for the burial.
While the gesture was applauded by many, others questioned why the government was spending money on citizens' funerals.
“Um, why is the government paying for a citizen’s funeral? A citizen who was not an official, not killed by any accident, catastrophe, natural event, or anything that would warrant the spending of taxpayer’s money?” Ravele wrote.
She also asked the presidency to “explain and provide supporting legislation” for the move.
Hulisani Ravele wants the presidency to explain government paying towards funerals amid Mampintsha offer
Though she did not mention Mampintsha by name, Hulisani said there were other ways to remember creatives who died.
They could’ve started a scholarship in his honour, set up a music centre in the township he was born in. There were many appropriate ways to honour a talent, she said.
“Meeting people who have money (or whose people could afford his funeral costs i.e. record label) halfway is not it.”
