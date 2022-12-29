Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo's father TI Maphumulo was visibly heartbroken as he stood before mourners bidding farewell to his only son on Thursday.
The 40-year-old died in a Durban hospital at the weekend.
He was admitted to King Edward Hospital for treatment after suffering a minor stroke. He was then transferred to Durdoc Hospital.
The eThekwini Community Church (ECC) was packed with mourners commemorating the Gqom musician's life.
TI Maphumulo said he was heartbroken.
“I'm here to say until now its sad how he died. It didn't make anyone at ease, and that stress still hits me today. He was only sick for a short while and after that he died.
“He said to me, while he was sick, that he kept the promise and he was holding on to God. He told me God was alive in him and most of the time it was Him that blessed him. He said he had given his life to God.”
He spoke lovingly of their relationship and said he was still in shock at his son's passing.
“I don't have many words, I apologise. I'm heartbroken.
The memorial will be followed by a funeral service at the ICC in Durban on Friday.
He was only sick for a short while ' — Mampintsha's father pays tribute to his son
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Mampintsha
