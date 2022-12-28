×

‘L’vovo is well and alive’ — Musician’s team dispels viral death hoax

28 December 2022
TshisaLIVE
L'vovo is doing well his stroke.
Image: Instagram/ L'vovo

Bayang'sukela hit maker L'vovo is '“making excellent” progress in hospital, where he is recuperating after suffering a minor stroke during a performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal last Friday. 

The Durban-based artist was admitted to a hospital. He is receiving medical attention and is said to be responding well. 

On Sunday the record label shared an update on his health and slammed the hurtful rumours that he had died.

“This notification serves to dispel the trending rumours that he has passed. This is untrue and grossly hurtful to his family. He is hospitalised and making excellent progress,” read the statement.

The record label asked the public and media to refrain from spreading “hurtful rumours” about L'vovo.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sthabiso Dladla said L'vovo was “doing very well and they were expecting him to get the green light from the doctors to go home very soon”.

The family has asked the public to keep them in their prayers.

“We kindly ask that you keep him in your prayers and we're confident he will come out of this difficult situation stronger. The family kindly ask for public and media to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” 

Mzansi has been holding up L'vovo with love, light and prayers, especially after Big Nuz member Mampintsha suffered a stroke earlier this month and died on December 24.

