The KwaZulu-Natal government will pay half the costs of Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo’s funeral.
The premier's office on Wednesday said it would work with the eThekwini municipality to provide material support to the family for the burial.
“In addition to meeting the family halfway with regard to the funeral costs, the province will also provide socio-psychological support to family members and relatives after the passing of the 40-year-old musical superstar,” said spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.
Mampintsha, a leading member of Big Nuz, the popular award-winning musical group started in Umlazi township, died in Durban on Saturday.
His funeral will be at the Durban ICC on Friday.
“As a province, within our policy, we have decided that a megastar of this magnitude deserves our support as he exits the stage and departs for the last time to the world beyond,” said premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
Mampintsha and Big Nuz led a musical revolution in South Africa that focused the eyes of the world on KwaZulu-Natal.
“Working under the Afrotainment label Big Nuz revolutionised kwaito and township dance music, making KwaZulu-Natal the mecca of entertainment, whereas it used to be Gauteng. During his life, this genre opened doors for hundreds of young artists who make a living from this KZN-born dance music.
“On behalf of the provincial government we express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and followers of Mampintsha. We will play our part to facilitate a decent send-off for this pioneering artist as he drops the mic for the last time,” said Dube-Ncube.
KZN government to pay half of Mampintsha's funeral costs
