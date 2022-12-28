Babes Wodumo ‘visibly distraught’ after learning about Mampintsha’s death through social media — Reports

Pictures of a visibly broken Babes Wodumo have made their way to social media, further invading her privacy after the musician had to deal with allegedly learning about her husband Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo's death on social media.

Newszroom Afrika reported the family of the late musician is fuming after a nurse broke the news to without informing the family first. The multi award-winning musician suffered a stroke that landed him in hospital last week and died on December 24.

It was reported Babes found out on social media that her husband had died.

“She [Babes] said everything looked well. They thought he will be discharged on on December 24, the day he passed, but unfortunately she woke up to social media saying he had passed. The family said a nurse in the ward broke the news to certain people, and that is how word got out. The family is very unpleased with this. How unfortunate to find out through social media. A very distraught Babes couldn’t contain herself because of the way she found out,” it was reported.

The family also made an appeal to the public to refrain from breaking tragic news until a death is confirmed by the family.

