×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

RECIPE | Zazat-style Christmas braai lunch

Premium
23 December 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The owner of Food My Way by Zazat, chef Zanele Tshongweni, has shared her quick recipes for a main course of vegetables, braai meat and steamed bread.

Tshongweni, 38, from Lorraine, shared the traditional meal as a quick alternative to regular roasts. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read