SPOTLIGHT | Release of Whitney biopic, family animation Maurice; win prizes
'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' charts megastar's life, while 'The Amazing Maurice' provides fun for the kids; we also look back and ahead at the year's best
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
In Spotlight’s final episode for 2022, we shine a light on some of the year’s highlights, we look in on a musical icon’s biopic and family animation movies in cinemas this week and give you all the reasons why 2023 will be a blockbuster year.
The big film release this week is the biographical musical, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Based on the icon known as ‘The Voice’, the film follows the joyous, emotional celebration of Whitney Houston’s life and her heartbreak. Directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet, Talk to Me), Naomi Ackie delivers the performance of a lifetime, supported by Ashton Sanders and Stanley Tucci. This bittersweet film captures the rise and fall of one of the greatest singers of her generation and is a perfect cinema choice from December 23.
If it’s family time you’re looking for, then the adorable and cunning ginger cat in the animation release, The Amazing Maurice, is for you. Starring voice actors Emelia Clarke and Hugh Laurie, the film is an unconventional feline adventure.
Don’t miss our segment on The Fabelmans — releasing from December 30 — showcasing Steven Spielberg’s lifelong love affair with cinema in a story about family, love, heartbreak and finding your place and passion in this world.
Spotlight also looks back at our favourite 2022 inserts. Be sure not to miss our highlights, as well as our selection of movies which will guarantee a blockbuster 2023, from Shazam, Fury of the Gods, to The Flash, Trolls 3, Kung Fu Panda 4 and the unstoppable Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7 (some of which was filmed in Limpopo and KZN).
Spotlight wishes viewers and followers a wonderful festive season and new year. We will be back from January 19.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers, clips and competition details, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/ Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaway: Whitney Houston biopic merch
This week Spotlight is giving away I Wanna Dance With Somebody movie merchandise to celebrate the film’s release in cinemas.
To enter, visit the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.