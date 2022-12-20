'You put the merry in my Christmas' — Nhlanhla Mafu gushes over her bae

Mafikizolo vocalist and businesswoman Nhlanhla Mafu is head over heels in love with her partner and wants the world to know... well, kind of.
The singer took to her Instagram timeline on Monday expressing her love for her beau.
In the post, Nhlanhla conceals the identity of her mystery man and his children too.
“You put the Merry in my Christmas,” she captioned her post containing family Christmas portraits.
Take a look at the snaps below:
Yvonne Chaka Chaka commented on the pos saying she was happy for the musician.
“You deserve all love my baby. I am so, so happy for you my Angel,” she wrote.
“I love this for you Sis,” Refilwe Modiselle added.
Nhlanhla and her ex-husband Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza split in 2019 after three years of being together.
For the longest time, Nhlanhla has been using her ex-husband’s surname and many acquainted with it until she ditched it for her maiden surname as she has found love again and is ready to move on.
The singer also recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of herself with a man holding her around the waist from behind with the caption: “Imagine being loved in the same ferocity in which you love.”
