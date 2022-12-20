AKA urges SAA to play more local songs 'as a state-owned enterprise'
AKA was not pleased with hearing international music on a domestic flight and as a tax payer in Mzansi it bothered him.
Taking to his Twitter timeline the rapper tagged SAA.
“As a state-owned enterprise, in other words, financed by the Treasury, in other words, funded by you and me ... the taxpayer. What business does @flysaa have playing NON South African music on its domestic flights ... why am I disembarking to the sound of Michael Buble??” he tweeted.
The rapper has been touching on issues that really matter to him.
He encouraged artists who didn't make it onto the annual Spotify Wrapped list of most popular artists not to give up.
“To all artists looking at all these Spotify Wrapped thingies and feeling discouraged or feeling down for whatever reason, just know that it doesn’t define you. Keep believing in your gift and go harder. Build a loyal fan base that will stick with you through thick and thin,” he tweeted.
Among his motivational tips and uplifting advice to those who follow him on social media he touched on social media influence.
Taking to his Twitter timeline he told his followers not to be hard on themselves by looking at what people post on social media.
“In this era of social media, nobody is posting their struggles, it’s only the flashy stuff, the success, the triumphs. Don’t let it make you feel like you do not have, You do. Set your own tempo, be grateful, work hard and everything you ever wanted will fall into place,” he tweeted.