'Grateful!' — Masechaba Ndlovu is expecting

Masechaba did not reveal details about how far along she is or who her mystery baby daddy is.
Another celebrity who has been leaving her romantic affairs off social media is Kelly Khumalo, who recently added to the baby news in celebville when she confirmed rumours she is pregnant.
The singer, who is the mother of two children — her first-born son Christian from her relationship with Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye and her daughter Thingo from her relationship with the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa — had her fans speculating about her expecting her third child after posting images from her recent performance gigs.
Kelly took to her Instagram timeline flaunting her baby bump in a tight dress and bikini while in KwaZulu-Natal. “Moisturise and drink water ... Bazokhuluma [They will always talk],” she captioned the post.
According to Zimoja, Kelly is expecting a baby with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and her boyfriend of three years, Mthokozisi Vincent Yende.
Congratulations are in order for Masechaba Khumalo after she revealed she has a bun in the oven.
The 39-year-old media personality and spokesperson for the department of sports, arts & culture took to her Instagram timeline sharing a post of her growing baby bump with the caption: “Grateful”.
