In July 2021, Tshepi slammed trolls for sticking their noses in her romantic life with JR. The social media influencer said she was annoyed by the constant questions she received surrounding her relationship with the entrepreneur and Idols SA judge.
“The weird obsession with me being married or not is rather annoying. Get off my d*ck,” she wrote.
When JR spoke of her relationship with Tshepi in an interview on Podcast and Chill, he referred to it as a loving union.
MacG asked if he would be right to refer to their arrangement as “vat en sit” (living together), to which JR answered: “Yeah, it’s vat en sit. It’s a loving relationship. You know what I mean? It’s a family.”
In a recent social media campaign for GH Mumm, Tshepi revealed she and her partner had moved in together: “A new beginning. I recently celebrated moving house with my partner and my son.”
Alilililili! Tshepi Vundla and JR make things official
Image: Instagram/ Tshepi Vundla
Tshepi Vundla and Thabo “JR” Bogopa have finally taken their relationship to the next level.
The couple — who have two children together, their first-born son Sibabalwe, 5, and ten-month-old daughter Liyema — took to their Instagram timeline to share a picture together with Tshepi donning a dazzling diamond on her ring figure.
While she didn't overtly tell her fans she's officially off the market, Tshepi hasn't disputed speculation that JR's people visited her family.
Congratulatory messages have flooded the celebrity couples timeline as they sealed the deal after nearly seven years of being together.
