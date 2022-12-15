×

Leisure

Playland back in full swing for some festive fun

From food stalls to game booths and exhilarating rides, the pop-up amusement park is fun for the whole family

15 December 2022
Playland's rides are perfect for the little ones.
Image: Supplied

After a two year hiatus, the iconic Playland is back and in full swing.

The nostalgic pop-up amusement park is running at King’s Beach from 9 December 2022 to 8 January 2023 and promises fun for the whole family.

The park has beefed up security with a strict prohibition of alcohol and weapons.

While entrance is free, rides cost R20 a ticket, with an estimated one to four tickets needed a ride. 

“Rides that have become fan favourites, such as the Breakdancer, the Ferris Wheel, Exclusive Style and Bumper Cars are back this year,” says Playland’s Cisko Williams.

Playland has rides for the whole family to enjoy.
Image: Supplied

“We are happy to be back, and are overwhelmed with the positive feedback and support from everyone.” 

Visitors will be happy to know the premises have been prepped for load-shedding, with generators on standby to ensure park-goers are not left in the dark. 

A variety of food stalls and food trucks are easily accessible, while you can also try your luck at the game booths, where you stand a chance to win a teddy bear or money. Other attractions include clowns and face painting.

Enjoy the thrill of the rides at Playland this year.
Image: Supplied

Playland will be trading from 3pm on weekdays and 10am on public holidays till late. The park will also be open on Christmas Day from 3pm until late. 

“We will also be running an armband special on selected days,” says Williams. This special will give customers unlimited access to the park for three hours if they purchase an armband for R300. You can follow Playland on Facebook and on Instagram for more information.

Playland will be open until January 8 2023.

This article was paid for by Playland.

