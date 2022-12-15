Playland back in full swing for some festive fun

After a two year hiatus, the iconic Playland is back and in full swing.

The nostalgic pop-up amusement park is running at King’s Beach from 9 December 2022 to 8 January 2023 and promises fun for the whole family.

The park has beefed up security with a strict prohibition of alcohol and weapons.

While entrance is free, rides cost R20 a ticket, with an estimated one to four tickets needed a ride.

“Rides that have become fan favourites, such as the Breakdancer, the Ferris Wheel, Exclusive Style and Bumper Cars are back this year,” says Playland’s Cisko Williams.