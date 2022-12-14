Zakes Bantwini’s winning streak has been a sight to behold.
At the weekend, the Grammy-nominated DJ and music producer continued on this streak and added to his growing trophy cabinet when he was crowned Musician of the Year at GQ’s Men of the Year awards.
While Zakes was unable to attend due to a prior commitment, his wife Nandi Madida claimed the award on his behalf.
“Thank you to GQ for recognising me as Musician of the Year,” said Zakes.
“It feels so special to have been able to achieve such a feat 20 years into my career. I’m filled with so much gratitude and joy at what my team and I have been able to achieve this year. Now we’re looking forward to the All Africa Music Awards and the Grammys next year. We aren’t done yet.”
Since Osama breathed new life into the veteran dance icon’s career towards the end of 2021, Zakes has been gobbling up awards, touring the world and re-establishing himself as a force.
Three weeks ago he won the award for Best Viral Hit at the South African Social Media Awards . That comes after he won two South African Music Awards for Highest Airplay and Best Collaboration in August.
“GQ is an aspirational platform that’s known as a benchmark for quality and class. To be recognised on this platform is again a reminder that we’re doing something right internally. Big shout out to our team at IMG Africa and everyone who’s been supporting us this year. We’re proud to be closing off the year so strongly and excited for what 2023 has in store,” said Sibo Mhlungu, Zakes’ manager and business partner.
Zakes Bantwini crowned GQ's Musician of the Year — 'I'm filled with so much gratitude'
Image: Supplied by PR/Punchline Media
