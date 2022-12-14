AKA has been on a spree of motivational tips, giving uplifting advice to those who follow him on social media.
Taking to his Twitter timeline recently, the rapper told his followers not to be hard on themselves by looking at what people post on social media.
“In this era of social media, nobody is posting their struggles, it’s only the flashy stuff, the success, the triumphs. Don’t let it make you feel like you do not have, You do. Set your own tempo, be grateful, work hard and everything you ever wanted will fall into place, ” he tweeted.
In a separate tweet the rapper urged tweeps to focus on what they have in their lives.
“You do not know what people are going through or the lengths they are going to in order to attain these material things. Don’t let social media pressurise you into thinking you are a have not. You do not know the whole story. Just focus on your self and your family.”
‘Nobody is posting their struggles’ — AKA on social media pressures
Journalist
Image: Instagram/AKA
AKA has been on a spree of motivational tips, giving uplifting advice to those who follow him on social media.
Taking to his Twitter timeline recently, the rapper told his followers not to be hard on themselves by looking at what people post on social media.
“In this era of social media, nobody is posting their struggles, it’s only the flashy stuff, the success, the triumphs. Don’t let it make you feel like you do not have, You do. Set your own tempo, be grateful, work hard and everything you ever wanted will fall into place, ” he tweeted.
In a separate tweet the rapper urged tweeps to focus on what they have in their lives.
“You do not know what people are going through or the lengths they are going to in order to attain these material things. Don’t let social media pressurise you into thinking you are a have not. You do not know the whole story. Just focus on your self and your family.”
A while back AKA encouraged artists who didn't make it onto the Spotify list not to give up.
The streaming service released South Africa’s Wrapped 2022, the platform’s dive into the music that defined the year for local users.
Spotify Wrapped 2022 was released on Wednesday and started trending.
“To all artists looking at all these Spotify Wrapped thingies and feeling discouraged or feeling down for whatever reason, just know that it doesn’t define you. Keep believing in your gift and go harder. Build a loyal fan base that will stick with you through thick and thin,” AKA tweeted.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure