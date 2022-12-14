Levels! DJ Uncle Waffles celebrates 10 sold out shows in the US

The year 2022 could easily be dubbed “the year of Uncle Waffles” with the many strides she's been taking in and beyond the borders of Mzansi.
While the Tanzania hitmaker is completing her US tour, she announced she bagged a major collaboration with KFC South Africa which introduces a new meal — a crispy KFC fillet dunked in maple chipotle sauce served between two warm waffles.
The Uncle Waffles meal exclusively launched from December 8 to 18 at Kentucky Town, Durban.
Since gaining stardom after a video of her dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele went viral in 2021, Uncle Waffles has been basking in success.
Her debut album Red Dragon recently became the most streamed project on Apple Music locally, and she bagged herself a residency on BBC RADIO 1 where she unpacks the amapiano genre that changed her life.
Lungelihle Zwane, popularly known as “Uncle Waffles”, is booked and selling out shows beyond the borders of Mzansi, and she's super proud to be living her American dream.
The social media sensation and DJ took to her timeline revealing she sold out 10 shows.
"This is way overdue but thank you for an amazing tour. First time in the US and all 10 shows sold out. Thank you to my dream team," she wrote.
