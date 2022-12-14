The singer made it clear in July that any spiritual attacks against her will not succeed.
In the first episode of the Showmax Original reality series, Life With Kelly Khumalo season 3, the singer addressed controversial topics relating to her that have made headlines.
In a conversation with her then best friend, Wanda Baloyi, at the Alto234 restaurant in Sandton, Kelly mentioned her shock about Netflix's Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star documentary when Senzo’s mother allegedly revealed she went to a witch doctor to get the singer out of their lives.
Kelly suggested anyone who tried to use dark magic against her would only see the results backfire on them because she was “untouchable”.
“I’m child of the gods. If you try to do away with me, it comes back to you.”
“Spiritually, you can’t touch me. It is that clear. If you are pointing a weapon at me, it will come back to you. Whether you like it or not,” she said.
Kelly Khumalo says she’s at peace: ‘What used to get to me, no longer gets to me’
‘I look at my triggers and feel nothing’
Like water off a duck's back, Kelly Khumalo says she's at a place where certain things no longer trigger her.
Speaking about the sense of peace within her, she took to her Instagram timeline in a video to share her state of mind.
“This morning when I woke up I had this intense feeling of peace and healing and that feeling got me thinking (because you start thinking and questioning a lot of things). I went back to things that used to trigger me, people who used to trigger me, trying to see if this feeling is authentic and it is. I look at my triggers and I feel nothing. All I have is peace and there's no urge to react. The urge to want to say something or do something, I don't have it. I looked for it and could not find it and I'm so happy right now that I'm at a place where what used to get to me, no longer gets to me,” she said.
