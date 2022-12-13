“Find me a defender who says he could contain this man and I’ll find you a liar. What a fun surprise to bump into my brother @didierdrogba. One of the greatest strikers the world has ever seen!”
Trevor Noah meets Diddier Drogba and David Beckham at World Cup
Journalist
Image: Getty Images
Comedian Trevor Noah has left many envious after he met two living soccer legends -Didier Drogba and David Beckham.
Now that he has left The Daily Show Trevor has a bit of time on his hands. The star was spotted in Qatar for the World Cup this weekend sporting a new hair-do.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, he shared snaps he took with the two soccer legends, who were among his childhood idols. .
“As a 15-year-old I destroyed so many pairs of shoes trying to figure out how to bend the ball like this man. I never figured it out but yesterday he promised to buy me a new pair of predators. A true legend and absolute gentleman @davidbeckham,” he wrote.
In his second post, he praised Drogba stating he was one of the greatest strikers the world had ever seen.
“Find me a defender who says he could contain this man and I’ll find you a liar. What a fun surprise to bump into my brother @didierdrogba. One of the greatest strikers the world has ever seen!”
Thursday marked the end of an era for Trevor Noah as The Daily Show host.
In October the comedian announced he was leaving the popular talk show after seven years.
In the final episode, Trevor was emotional when he bid farewell, expressing his gratitude to the millions who have watched the show.
“Honestly, most importantly, I'm grateful to you. Every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience. Then I look at this now, I don't take it for granted, ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something I'm doing I always appreciate because I know the empty seat that sits behind it. Thank you people who watch, people who share the clips, everyone's who's had an opinion.
“Special shout-out to black women. I've often been credited for having these grand ideas. Who do you think teaches me? My mom, my gran.”
