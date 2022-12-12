Bonang told Zimoja she had just had a tequila when the picture was taken from a bad angle.
“I'm not pregnant, bathong! I just had a tequila, for crying out loud!”
A source revealed to the publication that pregnancy was the last thing on Queen B's list because she was living her best life.
Khanyi Mbau had to shut down rumours that she and her beau, Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga, were expecting their first child together.
Social media users speculated the actress and reality TV star was pregnant in comments on her recent Instagram posts.
Khanyi shared an image of herself wearing a crop top with the caption: “Took my bag for a stroll. For peace sake [I'm] not pregnant, [it's] just PMS (premenstrual syndrome). Death by Instagram gynaecologists.”
Adding to the list of women with pregnancy rumours hanging over them, Kelly Khumalo shot up the Twitter trends last week when her fans were speculating she was preggos.
The singer, who is the mother of two children — son Christian from her relationship with Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye and daughter Thingo from her relationship with the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa — got tongues wagging about expecting her third child after posting images from recent gigs.
The singer took to her Instagram on Thursday to flaunt her baby bump while in KwaZulu-Natal.
‘I’m not pregnant, bathong!’ — Bonang Matheba pours cold water on pregnancy rumours
Journalist
Image: Trevor Stuurman
Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba dismissed a pregnancy rumour and says she is not going to be a momma any time soon.
This comes after her cousin Pinky Girl posted a snap of the two of them on her Instagram story — and Bonang’s stomach appeared to have a little bump.
The media personality said they were out with their girls having fun at a restaurant.
Image: Instagram/Pinky Girl
Bonang told Zimoja she had just had a tequila when the picture was taken from a bad angle.
“I'm not pregnant, bathong! I just had a tequila, for crying out loud!”
A source revealed to the publication that pregnancy was the last thing on Queen B's list because she was living her best life.
Khanyi Mbau had to shut down rumours that she and her beau, Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga, were expecting their first child together.
Social media users speculated the actress and reality TV star was pregnant in comments on her recent Instagram posts.
Khanyi shared an image of herself wearing a crop top with the caption: “Took my bag for a stroll. For peace sake [I'm] not pregnant, [it's] just PMS (premenstrual syndrome). Death by Instagram gynaecologists.”
Adding to the list of women with pregnancy rumours hanging over them, Kelly Khumalo shot up the Twitter trends last week when her fans were speculating she was preggos.
The singer, who is the mother of two children — son Christian from her relationship with Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye and daughter Thingo from her relationship with the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa — got tongues wagging about expecting her third child after posting images from recent gigs.
The singer took to her Instagram on Thursday to flaunt her baby bump while in KwaZulu-Natal.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure