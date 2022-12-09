It's baby time in celebville.
Blood and Water star Greteli de Swardt shared images of her pregnancy bump when speaking of her journey.
“This baby already had 12 flights, shot a whole movie and series, sat through 13 weddings, moved twice (into a new home and out of an office space), attended multiple events, shoots and campaigns and travelled a lot in Cape Town for a show and attended two premieres.
“So incredibly proud of this little human growing so well through such a hectic season. While growing through all of this, he/she also managed to cope with all my stress and anxiety. Pregnancy has not been easy for me mentally. It's such an incredible journey, but the fear of harming my baby is surreal.”
Kelly Khumalo confirms pregnancy rumours with baby bump snaps
Image: Oupa Bopape
Congratulations are in order for Kelly Khumalo after she confirmed pregnancy reports.
The singer, who is mother of two children — her first born son Christian from her relationship with Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye and her daughter Thingo from her relationship with the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa - had her fans speculating about her expecting her third child after posting images from her recent performance gigs.
The singer took to her Instagram on Thursday to flaunt her baby bump while in KwaZulu -Natal.
According to Zimoja, Kelly is expecting a baby with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and boyfriend of three years Mthokozisi Vincent Yende.
