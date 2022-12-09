Festive treat for Nelson Mandela Bay jazz fans
Esther Miller back home to perform two shows with both old and new tunes
By Zamandulo Malonde - 09 December 2022
After an absence of almost four years, jazz singer Esther Miller returns to her home town of Gqeberha this December.
Miller, together with jazz guitarist Wayne Bosch, will be performing an intimate concert at the Walmer Golf Club on December 17 and a soiree on December 18...
