Connie Chiume reveals she didn’t know how big Black Panther was when she auditioned
“I wore my African regalia, I learnt my lines, I did my best”
Veteran actress Connie Chiume has opened up about that time when she auditioned for a blockbuster film in America.
In an interview with King David on his podcast, the seasoned actress opened about Black Panther and how she didn't know how big the film was.
“I went to an audition not knowing what I was auditioning for. I went there and I was given a piece that I was supposed to do. I could see that this person is an African who was addressing the nation. I wore my African regalia, I learnt my lines. I did my best. I remember those days I used to go to a lot of auditions," she said.
She said the likes of the late Joe Mafela and Treasure Tshabalala were there at the auditions. She later learnt that the part she was auditioning for was not gender specific.
“The film I was auditioning for was called Motherland, that's what I know I auditioned for. I go to another job, I'm working there, I get a call that I've been cast for Black Panther and I'm gonna travel for Black Panther.”
She recalled how she shared the news on set with her colleagues that she was leaving for the States soon.
“They asked me when I was gonna shoot, and shyly I said Black Panther after that everybody stood up, they started running and screaming. One of them Googled it and they showed me and I was like what!!?.”
Connie recently bagged the Hollywood African Prestigious Award in the US on October 29.
The Gomora star told TshisaLIVE this was a pat on the back for her.
“It means a lot to me as an actress to see my work taken seriously globally. This is the second award I am getting from overseas.”
Looking back on her journey, she said she has been blessed with many highlights.
“The first time I was on stage was in Greece in a play titled Shola Shola. That opportunity was magical. I was also cast in a classic American opera and I wasn’t even trained in opera.”