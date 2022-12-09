Connie Chiume reveals she didn’t know how big Black Panther was when she auditioned

Veteran actress Connie Chiume has opened up about that time when she auditioned for a blockbuster film in America.

In an interview with King David on his podcast, the seasoned actress opened about Black Panther and how she didn't know how big the film was.

“I went to an audition not knowing what I was auditioning for. I went there and I was given a piece that I was supposed to do. I could see that this person is an African who was addressing the nation. I wore my African regalia, I learnt my lines. I did my best. I remember those days I used to go to a lot of auditions," she said.

She said the likes of the late Joe Mafela and Treasure Tshabalala were there at the auditions. She later learnt that the part she was auditioning for was not gender specific.

“The film I was auditioning for was called Motherland, that's what I know I auditioned for. I go to another job, I'm working there, I get a call that I've been cast for Black Panther and I'm gonna travel for Black Panther.”