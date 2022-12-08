×

K.O the biggest winner, scooping song of the year, best video and best collabo at SAHHA

08 December 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Rapper Lady Du showcases her rapping skills.
Rapper Lady Du showcases her rapping skills.
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du

The South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA) returned after a two-year hiatus and saw some of hip hop's finest gather at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, to celebrate the culture.

At this year's awards, K.O walked away as the biggest winner, scooping the song of the year, best video and best collabo awards for his hit song SETE featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie.

While the narrative has been that the genre has died, Lady Du reminded them she's been delivering bars all year.

Presenting the album of the year award to Thato Soul at the 11th annual ceremony, the amapiano star dropped a freestyle on stage. 

Watch the video below:

Take a look at the winners list below:

Album of the year

Thato Saul — Life is a gangsta

Best digital sales

Blxckie

Best female

Gigi Lamayne

Best international act

Kendrick Lamar (US)

Best international brand

Converse

Best local brand

Cotton Fest

Best male

Maglera Doe Boy

Best radio show

Ukhozi FM — Namba Namba 2.0

Best remix

Mash Beatz Ft various artists — Never Ride

DJ of the year

PH

Hennessy honorary

Wandile Nzimande & Sechaba Mogale

Lyricist of the year

Priddy Ugly

Mixtape of the year

Skhanda World — Welcome to the planet

MVP of the year

Blxckie

Producer of the year

Lunatik Beatz

Ubuntu activism

Khuli Chana

