The South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA) returned after a two-year hiatus and saw some of hip hop's finest gather at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, to celebrate the culture.
At this year's awards, K.O walked away as the biggest winner, scooping the song of the year, best video and best collabo awards for his hit song SETE featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie.
While the narrative has been that the genre has died, Lady Du reminded them she's been delivering bars all year.
Presenting the album of the year award to Thato Soul at the 11th annual ceremony, the amapiano star dropped a freestyle on stage.
Watch the video below:
K.O the biggest winner, scooping song of the year, best video and best collabo at SAHHA
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du
The South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHA) returned after a two-year hiatus and saw some of hip hop's finest gather at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, to celebrate the culture.
At this year's awards, K.O walked away as the biggest winner, scooping the song of the year, best video and best collabo awards for his hit song SETE featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie.
While the narrative has been that the genre has died, Lady Du reminded them she's been delivering bars all year.
Presenting the album of the year award to Thato Soul at the 11th annual ceremony, the amapiano star dropped a freestyle on stage.
Watch the video below:
Take a look at the winners list below:
Album of the year
Thato Saul — Life is a gangsta
Best digital sales
Blxckie
Best female
Gigi Lamayne
Best international act
Kendrick Lamar (US)
Best international brand
Converse
Best local brand
Cotton Fest
Best male
Maglera Doe Boy
Best radio show
Ukhozi FM — Namba Namba 2.0
Best remix
Mash Beatz Ft various artists — Never Ride
DJ of the year
PH
Hennessy honorary
Wandile Nzimande & Sechaba Mogale
Lyricist of the year
Priddy Ugly
Mixtape of the year
Skhanda World — Welcome to the planet
MVP of the year
Blxckie
Producer of the year
Lunatik Beatz
Ubuntu activism
Khuli Chana
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure