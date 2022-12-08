From Sis Judy to the #RobotoChallenge — Vote your winner for the #TopCreator2022 awards

Whether it was a dance challenge or just gags, Tik Tok has birthed a lot of stars and fast tracked many careers in 2022.

The platforms impact has been undeniably to a point where the first-ever public-voted ‘TikTok Viral Song of the Year’ award was introduced in partnership with the South African Music Awards.

Now, TikTok will be awarding content creators across Sub-Saharan Africa through their inaugural TikTok #TopCreator2022 awards.

“What happens on TikTok doesn’t stay on TikTok — whether you’re building a brand, showcasing talent or using the platform as a vehicle for self-expression, we’ve seen creators realising tangible, real-world benefits of creating content on the platform.” TikTok's Head of Content Programming Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

While nominations for the inagrual event are set to be announced on December 16, we take a look at the top contenders that who will stand a chance to be crowned TikTok #TopCreator2022 or #TopCreator2022 runner up for South Africa.

Here's a look at Tik Tok's annual year-end review:

FYFaves: The most popular videos of 2022

alphi_sipho — konkaring at KONA with Mam'Sbosh

@bafanamthembu3 – local fashion trendsetter. Bhinca Cool

@godsbutler – Vlogger taking us through his day in a South African township

@thembiseete1- legendary songstress, actress and Idols South Africa judge, Thembi Seete reveals one of her Idols' Looks and details from behind-the-scenes

@bontle_ba_afrika – one of SA's top dancers and choreographers dancing to Big Flexa — Costa Titch

@oskidoibelieve – producer and award-winning musician who has taken over South African TikTok with Sis Judy

@primo9teen – Primo adds a humorous twist to a global music trend

The Hitmakers South Africa: Most viewed artists on TikTok

Pabi Cooper

Makhadzi

Mr Jazziq

Uncle Waffles

EBucs

Quality Biyela

Owami Mafokate

Lloyiso

Oskido

Vusi Nova

The Playlist: The songs that soundtracked 2022

Bafo (feat. Sizwe Alakine, K-Zaka, Djy Ma'Ten, Djy Zan SA, Djy Biza & M.J) by Mr.JazziQ

SETE (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie) by K.O

Sofa Silahlane by Wanitwa Mos & Master KG & Lowsheen

uMlando (feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna and Slade) by 9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar

Trigger by DJ Karri

Ketseng by Felo Le Tee & DBN Gogo & MJ

Buga (Lo Lo Lo) by Kizz Daniel & Tekno

Manca by Felo Le Tee & Toss

Hamba Wena by Deep London & Boohle

Salary Salary by Robot Boii & Mellow & Sleazy & Soul Revolver

Only on TikTok: Trends powered by creative effects, sounds and other product features

@stunningmaze – the use of makeup effect and transition to reveal a new red carpet outfit

@chila_and_matevhu – the Unhappy Effect

@jessicamashaba20 – the Thriller Effect

@kayurinthirushanvg – SoftieCam By huseyincanxs

@laurenandlaratiktok – Freeze-frame Effect

@da_future7 – Double Layers Effect'

Big Little Communities: Popular subcultures and niche communities

@kimpinkillustration – children's books illustrator, Kimpink, working on her ameloen Super hero character #BookTok

@.lachief – tech and #Appreviews

@exclusivebooks – partner, Exclusive Books took on the #BookTok challenge

TikTok Taught Me: Lessons and life hacks powered by TikTok trends and features

@triciampisi – learning the difference between DRC and Congo Brazzaville

@doctor.siya – World Famous Doctor teaches about eye health myths

@missangler – amazing Biology teacher, MissAngler, teaches how to study exam questions

@connie_ferguson – iconic actress, Connie Furguson teaches dance moves to one lege

@coachela.randy – learning the basics of skincare

Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok trends and other favourites

@yo.meal – student Chef Keso makes a South African corn dog

@yungearn – food blogger vists most popular braai and Zulu cultural hub — Kwa Mai Mai

@mfaniruthymiti – Chef creator teaches how to make wings

@natheerah_solomon – a simple 4-ingredient dessert

@4king_fantasties – self-taught chef takes a spin at 2 min noodles with an Afrikaans narration

Best programmed TikTok LIVE

@thesamas_ – the 28th South African Music Awards and Red Carpet

@lloyiso — #Love – Valentines Day Live

@themktshow – the MKT Show African Cup of Nations Watchalongs

@azz_iad & @mentallyawareng – Mental Health Awareness Campaign

@tiktok.southafrica – Easter Music Live with Dr Rebecca Malope —

@mowalolatv — Mowalola SS23 “Burglar Wear” show