From Sis Judy to the #RobotoChallenge — Vote your winner for the #TopCreator2022 awards
Whether it was a dance challenge or just gags, Tik Tok has birthed a lot of stars and fast tracked many careers in 2022.
The platforms impact has been undeniably to a point where the first-ever public-voted ‘TikTok Viral Song of the Year’ award was introduced in partnership with the South African Music Awards.
Now, TikTok will be awarding content creators across Sub-Saharan Africa through their inaugural TikTok #TopCreator2022 awards.
“What happens on TikTok doesn’t stay on TikTok — whether you’re building a brand, showcasing talent or using the platform as a vehicle for self-expression, we’ve seen creators realising tangible, real-world benefits of creating content on the platform.” TikTok's Head of Content Programming Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
While nominations for the inagrual event are set to be announced on December 16, we take a look at the top contenders that who will stand a chance to be crowned TikTok #TopCreator2022 or #TopCreator2022 runner up for South Africa.
Here's a look at Tik Tok's annual year-end review:
FYFaves: The most popular videos of 2022
alphi_sipho — konkaring at KONA with Mam'Sbosh
@bafanamthembu3 – local fashion trendsetter. Bhinca Cool
@godsbutler – Vlogger taking us through his day in a South African township
@thembiseete1- legendary songstress, actress and Idols South Africa judge, Thembi Seete reveals one of her Idols' Looks and details from behind-the-scenes
@bontle_ba_afrika – one of SA's top dancers and choreographers dancing to Big Flexa — Costa Titch
@oskidoibelieve – producer and award-winning musician who has taken over South African TikTok with Sis Judy
@primo9teen – Primo adds a humorous twist to a global music trend
The Hitmakers South Africa: Most viewed artists on TikTok
Pabi Cooper
Makhadzi
Mr Jazziq
Uncle Waffles
EBucs
Quality Biyela
Owami Mafokate
Lloyiso
Oskido
Vusi Nova
The Playlist: The songs that soundtracked 2022
Bafo (feat. Sizwe Alakine, K-Zaka, Djy Ma'Ten, Djy Zan SA, Djy Biza & M.J) by Mr.JazziQ
SETE (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie) by K.O
Sofa Silahlane by Wanitwa Mos & Master KG & Lowsheen
uMlando (feat. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna and Slade) by 9umba & TOSS & Mdoovar
Trigger by DJ Karri
Ketseng by Felo Le Tee & DBN Gogo & MJ
Buga (Lo Lo Lo) by Kizz Daniel & Tekno
Manca by Felo Le Tee & Toss
Hamba Wena by Deep London & Boohle
Salary Salary by Robot Boii & Mellow & Sleazy & Soul Revolver
Only on TikTok: Trends powered by creative effects, sounds and other product features
@stunningmaze – the use of makeup effect and transition to reveal a new red carpet outfit
@chila_and_matevhu – the Unhappy Effect
@jessicamashaba20 – the Thriller Effect
@kayurinthirushanvg – SoftieCam By huseyincanxs
@laurenandlaratiktok – Freeze-frame Effect
@da_future7 – Double Layers Effect'
Big Little Communities: Popular subcultures and niche communities
@kimpinkillustration – children's books illustrator, Kimpink, working on her ameloen Super hero character #BookTok
@.lachief – tech and #Appreviews
@exclusivebooks – partner, Exclusive Books took on the #BookTok challenge
TikTok Taught Me: Lessons and life hacks powered by TikTok trends and features
@triciampisi – learning the difference between DRC and Congo Brazzaville
@doctor.siya – World Famous Doctor teaches about eye health myths
@missangler – amazing Biology teacher, MissAngler, teaches how to study exam questions
@connie_ferguson – iconic actress, Connie Furguson teaches dance moves to one lege
@coachela.randy – learning the basics of skincare
Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok trends and other favourites
@yo.meal – student Chef Keso makes a South African corn dog
@yungearn – food blogger vists most popular braai and Zulu cultural hub — Kwa Mai Mai
@mfaniruthymiti – Chef creator teaches how to make wings
@natheerah_solomon – a simple 4-ingredient dessert
@4king_fantasties – self-taught chef takes a spin at 2 min noodles with an Afrikaans narration
Best programmed TikTok LIVE
@thesamas_ – the 28th South African Music Awards and Red Carpet
@lloyiso — #Love – Valentines Day Live
@themktshow – the MKT Show African Cup of Nations Watchalongs
@azz_iad & @mentallyawareng – Mental Health Awareness Campaign
@tiktok.southafrica – Easter Music Live with Dr Rebecca Malope —
@mowalolatv — Mowalola SS23 “Burglar Wear” show