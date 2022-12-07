Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri's national costume reveal has received mixed reaction on social media.
On Tuesday, Miss South Africa's dress for the Miss Universe contest was unveiled, with the pageant queen in a dress that includes beadwork, Tsonga-inspired colours and wings shaped like the African continent.
“The wings showcase flight and represent something ascending, because African women are rising; we are seeing this in so many pop culture moments such as The Woman King and Wakanda Forever,” said Miss South Africa organisation’s creative director Werner Wessels.
Ndavi said she felt well represented in the costume.
“From the beginning of my Miss South Africa journey I wanted people to know I was standing for Tsonga people, because, as a child, I felt we were underrepresented.
“At the same time, we've incorporated that I'm South African and African; this is so beautiful because I've come to learn that as Africans we are more alike than we are different, thanks to our shared experiences and values. It is a proud moment for me to make Africans feel seen, understood and represented.”
On social media tweeps shared their reactions to the dress. While some were impressed, others differed.
Read the Twitter posts below:
'Those wings?' — Tweeps react to Miss South Africa's national costume reveal
Journalist
Image: Supplied by Miss SA
Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri's national costume reveal has received mixed reaction on social media.
On Tuesday, Miss South Africa's dress for the Miss Universe contest was unveiled, with the pageant queen in a dress that includes beadwork, Tsonga-inspired colours and wings shaped like the African continent.
“The wings showcase flight and represent something ascending, because African women are rising; we are seeing this in so many pop culture moments such as The Woman King and Wakanda Forever,” said Miss South Africa organisation’s creative director Werner Wessels.
Ndavi said she felt well represented in the costume.
“From the beginning of my Miss South Africa journey I wanted people to know I was standing for Tsonga people, because, as a child, I felt we were underrepresented.
“At the same time, we've incorporated that I'm South African and African; this is so beautiful because I've come to learn that as Africans we are more alike than we are different, thanks to our shared experiences and values. It is a proud moment for me to make Africans feel seen, understood and represented.”
On social media tweeps shared their reactions to the dress. While some were impressed, others differed.
Read the Twitter posts below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure