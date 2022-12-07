‘I’m glad I found my soul mate’ — Brutus Malada breaks his silence after his marriage to Mpho Phalatse

As the dust settles after ActionSA member Brutus Malada and Johannesburg DA mayor Mpho Phalatse were thrust into the spotlight over their nuptials, Malada is glad he found his soul mate.
Malada married Phalatse at the weekend.
The couple were wed in a simple ceremony, and the public caught wind of it on Twitter. Pictures began trending on social media.
A woman who claimed to be Malada's fiancée told Sowetan she was shocked when she came across pictures of him tying the knot with Joburg's mayor.
The businesswoman said she got the shock of her life when friends forwarded the pictures to her.
Ntaka Tshifaro told the publication Malada had paid lobola for her last year and though things went sour between them, which led to her vacating their home in Sandton, she was not expecting the ActionSA member to wed another woman.
“I still love Brutus but I feel he should have handled things differently. There is nothing wrong about growing out of love. They both disrespected my family and me when they decided to get married without doing things the right way,” she said.
“Brutus paid lobola to my parents and uncles and he should have taken me back to my parents if the marriage was no longer working. When I received the photos on Saturday, I was shocked but it provided answers to a lot that was happening to our marriage since the beginning of the year.”
Sowetan reported Malada’s version of events. He said he never paid lobola but had given Tshifaro’s family R5,000 for ivula mlomo (icebreaker between families of the bride and groom to-be).
TimesLIVE reached out to Malada but he declined to comment further. All he was willing to say was that he has found a soul mate in the mayor.
“I have co comment., I just want to say I'm happy I found my soul mate,” he said.
The Joburg mayor ignored calls and SMSes sent to her requesting comment.
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme came to Phalatse’s defence.
The marriage reportedly sparked tension within the DA caucus, with some members seeing it as a “betrayal”.
Speaking to IOL, DA federal council chair Helen Zille said Phalatse told her she had a pastoral blessing over the weekend and not a wedding.
She said Phalatse said the wedding would be held in March next year.
“It is her private life and I do not want to comment on what people do in their private lives. I wish them the greatest happiness together,” said Zille.
Van Damme said Phalatse’s marriage was not the business of the DA caucus.
“Good Lord, how is Mpho’s wedding or pastoral blessing anyone’s business? I see a story says the caucus is upset because they see it as a ‘betrayal’. She can marry whoever she pleases. Creepy and weird cult mentality stuff.”
TimesLIVE
‘I’m glad I found my soul mate’ — Brutus Malada breaks his silence after his marriage to Mpho Phalatse
Journalist
Image: YOUTUBE
As the dust settles after ActionSA member Brutus Malada and Johannesburg DA mayor Mpho Phalatse were thrust into the spotlight over their nuptials, Malada is glad he found his soul mate.
Malada married Phalatse at the weekend.
The couple were wed in a simple ceremony, and the public caught wind of it on Twitter. Pictures began trending on social media.
A woman who claimed to be Malada's fiancée told Sowetan she was shocked when she came across pictures of him tying the knot with Joburg's mayor.
The businesswoman said she got the shock of her life when friends forwarded the pictures to her.
Ntaka Tshifaro told the publication Malada had paid lobola for her last year and though things went sour between them, which led to her vacating their home in Sandton, she was not expecting the ActionSA member to wed another woman.
“I still love Brutus but I feel he should have handled things differently. There is nothing wrong about growing out of love. They both disrespected my family and me when they decided to get married without doing things the right way,” she said.
“Brutus paid lobola to my parents and uncles and he should have taken me back to my parents if the marriage was no longer working. When I received the photos on Saturday, I was shocked but it provided answers to a lot that was happening to our marriage since the beginning of the year.”
Sowetan reported Malada’s version of events. He said he never paid lobola but had given Tshifaro’s family R5,000 for ivula mlomo (icebreaker between families of the bride and groom to-be).
TimesLIVE reached out to Malada but he declined to comment further. All he was willing to say was that he has found a soul mate in the mayor.
“I have co comment., I just want to say I'm happy I found my soul mate,” he said.
The Joburg mayor ignored calls and SMSes sent to her requesting comment.
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme came to Phalatse’s defence.
The marriage reportedly sparked tension within the DA caucus, with some members seeing it as a “betrayal”.
Speaking to IOL, DA federal council chair Helen Zille said Phalatse told her she had a pastoral blessing over the weekend and not a wedding.
She said Phalatse said the wedding would be held in March next year.
“It is her private life and I do not want to comment on what people do in their private lives. I wish them the greatest happiness together,” said Zille.
Van Damme said Phalatse’s marriage was not the business of the DA caucus.
“Good Lord, how is Mpho’s wedding or pastoral blessing anyone’s business? I see a story says the caucus is upset because they see it as a ‘betrayal’. She can marry whoever she pleases. Creepy and weird cult mentality stuff.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure