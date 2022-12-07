DJ Zinhle has become the poster girl for balancing a successful music career with being a supermom, and that doesn't come easy.
Speaking previously to TshisaLIVE, the star said maintaining the longevity of her career was determined by the hard work she puts in.
“It's important right now to show the youth that all the brands that become successful are doing a lot of work in the background and I feel I have that responsibility to teach people about the value of hard work. That you have to work hard to get the things you get ... people need to know that I work hard”
DJ Zinhle is No 42 on the world’s greatest female DJs list
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Zinhle Jiyane is flying the South African flag high after receiving another international nod.
The Umlilo hit maker has secured the 42nd spot on the world's best female DJs list.
"Thank you for supporting us in this voting. We are happy to make a real voting every year, with a clear system where each participant could see the number of votes given for them. Every year many talents open up and we are happy to help them on their way to the top." read the official announcement on Instagram.
In 2021 Zinhle was number one on DJane Mag's annual hottest 100 female DJs in Africa.
"The #ZeeNation fights for this one every year, thank you!" she wrote on Twitter.
