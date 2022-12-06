‘Should have been done decades ago’ — Somizi lauds Cape Town man who called out racist
Somizi Mhlongo has rallied behind a Cape Town man who called out racist behaviour.
A confrontation between patrons and one of the owners of Hank's Olde Irish in Cape Town went viral on social media at the weekend.
In the video, Christopher Logan accuses the owner of having a policy which only allows black people inside if they are accompanied by a white person.
“You told me you have the right to let in who you want. You don’t. This is not a calm situation,” Christopher said when he confronted the owner inside the establishment.
“You don’t have a right to discriminate in this country based on colour. That is a crime.”
Reacting to the news, Somizi shared a clip of the video of his timeline and asked his followers to protect him as Christopher was doing what many could have done years ago.
"What this young man (Christopher Logan) did should have been done decades ago. But it is never too late. Let's protect him. Because there are racists out there who are mad at him for this. As for this pub, I am coming for some Irish coffee," he wrote.
In the comment section of his post some fans echoed the same sentiments.
"Christopher needs to be protected. We need more human beings like him," wrote one Instagram user.