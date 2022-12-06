‘Should have been done decades ago’ — Somizi lauds Cape Town man who called out racist

Somizi Mhlongo has rallied behind a Cape Town man who called out racist behaviour.

A confrontation between patrons and one of the owners of Hank's Olde Irish in Cape Town went viral on social media at the weekend.

In the video, Christopher Logan accuses the owner of having a policy which only allows black people inside if they are accompanied by a white person.

“You told me you have the right to let in who you want. You don’t. This is not a calm situation,” Christopher said when he confronted the owner inside the establishment.

“You don’t have a right to discriminate in this country based on colour. That is a crime.”