South African model Candice Swanepoel and American rapper and billionaire Kanye “Ye” West have tabloids reporting they are all loved-up after they were spotted looking cosy together.
Neither of the celebs have said anything about their rumoured new romance on their socials giving the rumour some legs.
TMZ reported that the pair couldn't get enough of each other at a New York Fashion Week event held for the new Yeezy GAP sunglasses in September. West and Swanepoel star in ads for the futuristic sunglasses and Swanepoel is the face of West’s Yeezy Gap sunglasses.
Entertainment Tonight reported the pair were dating and their relationship is fairly new.
“Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” according to a source who spoke to the publication.
“They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”
Kanye has been in the news for his controversial views.
Trevor Noah weighed in on the American rapper’s anti-Semitic rants about “going death con 3 on Jewish people”, which saw him locked out of Twitter and Instagram.
“I mean, promoting anti-Semitism to your 50-million followers? I know this is not the point, but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that, but it’s Defcon 3. All right, not death con 3. Death con sounds like a trade show where they unveil all the latest coffins or something.”
Kanye West’s new arm candy is SA’s Candice Swanepoel — reports
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Candice Swanepoel
