If the speculation is correct, Kelly wouldn't be the first celebrity to have hidden or not formally announced that she was pregnant. Twerk queen turned host and reality TV star Faith Nketsi kept her pregnancy private and only revealed the news after she had given birth.
At the exclusive premier of her reality show, Faith's mother Linky Modise, affectionately known as Mama Linky, said pregnancies are meant to be kept secret.
“She was blessed with a bundle of joy. She's a new mom ... We thank you South Africa for respecting her privacy. You know she wanted to protect the sanctity of her pregnancy due to our cultural and traditional belief. All Africans know that. She went through that peacefully, happily [and is] growing into motherhood,” she said.
Faith took to her Instagram timeline when her reality show wrapped up and she thanked people who respected her choice to keep her pregnancy private.
“Just like that! That is it from me with my pregnancy journey and I’d like to thank you guys so much, not only for respecting my decision to keep it private but also for accepting and loving me and baby Sky,” she wrote.
DJ Zinhle also hid 'baking' baby Asante until her reality show's season two announcement.
'Baby No 3 is on the way' — Fans congratulate Kelly Khumalo on her 'bun in the oven'
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Kelly Khumalo's fans filled her Instagram comments section with congratulatory messages after she posted pictures of her slightly protruding belly that had fans concluding she was pregnant with baby number 3.
Mama ka Christian and Thingo shared pictures of her performing at a show and fans noticed her seemingly visible baby bump which fuelled the speculation.
After seeing the snaps, fans deduced that Kelly has a bun in the oven and started flooding her comments section with well wishes.
“Definitely preggies sis been hiding her tummy a lot these days ... Baby #3 ... Whose the daddy,” commented one follower.
“Thought I was the only one who saw that ... so happy for her can't wait for new season yaz,” another wrote.
Her followers have also noted how the singer has been posing with her back facing the camera and oversized jackets and shirts which only served to fuel the pregnancy rumour.
TshisaLIVE reached out to her manager to confirm the news but she refused to comment.
Check out the pictures that got the rumour mill going below:
If the speculation is correct, Kelly wouldn't be the first celebrity to have hidden or not formally announced that she was pregnant. Twerk queen turned host and reality TV star Faith Nketsi kept her pregnancy private and only revealed the news after she had given birth.
At the exclusive premier of her reality show, Faith's mother Linky Modise, affectionately known as Mama Linky, said pregnancies are meant to be kept secret.
“She was blessed with a bundle of joy. She's a new mom ... We thank you South Africa for respecting her privacy. You know she wanted to protect the sanctity of her pregnancy due to our cultural and traditional belief. All Africans know that. She went through that peacefully, happily [and is] growing into motherhood,” she said.
Faith took to her Instagram timeline when her reality show wrapped up and she thanked people who respected her choice to keep her pregnancy private.
“Just like that! That is it from me with my pregnancy journey and I’d like to thank you guys so much, not only for respecting my decision to keep it private but also for accepting and loving me and baby Sky,” she wrote.
DJ Zinhle also hid 'baking' baby Asante until her reality show's season two announcement.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure