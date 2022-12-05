‘It’s OK not to be OK’: Emtee urges ‘young kings’ to cry out for help

In an interview with rapper Da L.E.S on his Posted podcast, Emtee got candid about family, music and drug use.
Da L.E.S asked him if he felt lean was a life experience. Emtee agreed, saying “for sure”.
The rapper said he got into drugs because he was trying to get involved and be accepted in showbiz.
“It is just once again being so in tune, like what I’m doing. I mean being so passionate, wanting to be so involved and accepted is one of those things, and I always say, like, there’s not a lot of things I will create in life, you know.”
MacG recently opened up on how Sizwe Dhlomo was in his corner after he was fired from YFM on his Podcast and Chill episode. He then asked the seasoned radio jock if there was anyone in the industry he wanted to reach out to as he had back then.
He said he wished someone would help Emtee.
“I wish somebody could help Emtee to realise the greatness that is in him, but it also requires some work on his side because he’s got demons that he needs to defeat, so that’s the first thing,” Sizwe said.
Image: Instagram/ Emtee
Rapper Emtee told his followers to forget about “abantu bazothini” syndrome and speak up when they are not OK.
He took to his Twitter timeline recently and told the youngsters to not hold it in and seek help when they need it.
“Young kings do not be afraid. It’s OK not to be OK. Cry out for help if you have to. F**k ukuthi abantu bazothini,” he tweeted.
In a separate tweet the rapper lambasted followers who were judging him for opening up on Twitter.
“Why every time I try share my life experiences and pain. Ma’f**kas is always ready to say I’m playing 'victim' or looking for pity. Ninjalo ke. Nicimba iLife yi Instagram. Everything must be top notch and perfect.”
Image: Twitter/ Emtee
Image: Twitter/ Emtee
