‘I’m not prepared to say much’ — Jub Jub denies 'abuse' allegations by his business partner

Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has again landed in hot water after being accused of "abuse" by a former business partner.
The Uyajola99 presenter was expected to host the Moses Kotane Festival at Moruleng stadium on December 3 and 4 but cancelled after an ordeal with his business partner, Keabetswe Mokoena.
Her legal representatives, Munyaitsi Attorneys, instructed Jub Jub to be removed from participating in the event after an alleged altercation between the two..
In a statement Keabetswe said: “Once again, a woman has fallen a victim of abuse in the hands of Jub Jub during 16 Days of Activism.
“He has been threatening and insulting me, calling me loose and a b*tch, I am scared for my life because I do not know what he is planning to do to me when this is over,” read her statement.
Jub Jub denied all the allegations in an official statement shared on his Instagram on Sunday.
The media personality alleged Keabetswe had been extorting money from people involved in the festival.
“I'm not prepared to say much, except that the allegations [against him] are not true.
“The individual who I believed to be my business partner used my name to extort money from key individuals and mislead people with false accusations, bringing my brand into disrepute.”
Read the full statement below:
