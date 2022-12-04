Tropika Island winner plans to pay school fees and go on baecation with his cash prize

After an amazing yet emotionally taxing 12-week adventure Ruan Scheepers has reaped the rewards after being crowned the winner of Tropika Island of Treasure All-Stars season 10.
One of the 18 consumer contestants and eight celebrity All-Stars who battled it out in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal, Ruan walks away with a shared R1m plus R250,000 worth of prizes from Suzuki with his partner Karlien van Jaarsveld.
“My journey was amazing with a lot of ups and downs as we struggled and fought our way to the finals. It was a rollercoaster of emotions up until the last moment. I still cannot believe how it all played out but I'm so overjoyed with the outcome and throughout the journey I learnt so much about myself.” he told TshisaLIVE.
While he's now getting back to reality, Ruan says he is taking it one day at a time as he does not know what to expect after his victory but plans to put his winnings to good use.
“After a lot of thought I've decided to be responsible and pay for my postgraduate studies and invest the rest of the money — after a small vacation to Europe with my girlfriend of course”
Ruan and his celebrity partner are not the only ones who get to leave the show with winnings.
The runners-up, Team Piña Colada, received R25,000 each from the premium online entertainment platform Play.co.za.
As an added bonus, Tropika Island of Treasure has become one of the most highly rated reality competition shows on SABC3
