×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Sax legend to launch inaugural Brasskap Village Fest

Mrubata to kick off travelling show with Gqeberha event

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 02 December 2022

After 12 years of working on the concept, sax legend McCoy Mrubata will launch the inaugural Brasskap Village Fest in Gqeberha in December.

The festival, linked to the saxophonist’s well-known Brasskap Project, is set to be the beginning of a travelling event that will be hosted in other provinces after the Eastern Cape. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...

Most Read