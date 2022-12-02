Sax legend to launch inaugural Brasskap Village Fest
Mrubata to kick off travelling show with Gqeberha event
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 02 December 2022
After 12 years of working on the concept, sax legend McCoy Mrubata will launch the inaugural Brasskap Village Fest in Gqeberha in December.
The festival, linked to the saxophonist’s well-known Brasskap Project, is set to be the beginning of a travelling event that will be hosted in other provinces after the Eastern Cape. ..
Sax legend to launch inaugural Brasskap Village Fest
Mrubata to kick off travelling show with Gqeberha event
After 12 years of working on the concept, sax legend McCoy Mrubata will launch the inaugural Brasskap Village Fest in Gqeberha in December.
The festival, linked to the saxophonist’s well-known Brasskap Project, is set to be the beginning of a travelling event that will be hosted in other provinces after the Eastern Cape. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure