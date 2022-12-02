‘It would be a fascinating journey’ — Trevor Noah on marriage and fatherhood

Trevor Noah has always been on the fence about getting hitched and having kids.

A couple of months ago The Daily Show host said he was on the fence about having children. But now he has changed his mind.

On the recent episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast, Trevor opened up about the idea of having his own family.

When Meghan asked him if he wanted to be a dad one day, the comedian said he would love to, and it would be a “fascinating journey”. She asked Trevor what kind of father he would want to be, and he said all he wanted was for his child to know they are loved.

“I want to be the kind of dad who appreciates the human being that I brought into the world. I think sometimes parents can be a****** and be like ‘I brought you into this world’ ... yeah I didn’t ask you to. You need to relax with that. So, I would hope to be a dad who is soft and tough, and fun and stern. Someone who wants the best for my child and also isn’t afraid to engage with the child in me.”