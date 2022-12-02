‘I know how much he loved me’ — Connie and Shona Ferguson's 21 years of marriage
This year would've marked 21 years since Connie Ferguson and her best friend and late husband tied the knot and began a journey into married life.
Connie has penned a heartfelt message to her late husband Shona, sharing how much she cherishes the lasting memories they shared.
“This day 21 years ago. Tomorrow never came for my bestest friend, but I know how much he loved me. There’s a great comfort that comes with that, knowing just how happy you made someone in this lifetime, and how happy they made you. True love never dies, and I carry this love with me in my heart and soul for eternity. Thank you for the beautiful everlasting love and memories my ANGEL SHO,” she wrote.
The actress took to Instagram to share the fond memory of their life as a couple.
“I'll never stop missing you. Hope you’re resting well my angel. I love you for eternity,” she wrote.
The businesswoman was left speechless after being gifted a portrait of her late husband by Netflix SA.
The couple was married for 19 years when Shona died from Covid-19 complications in July last year.
On Instagram recently, Connie shared that Netflix SA gave her the portrait and shared a video clip of artist John Adams as he was working on it.
“Netflix SA, I really have no words! Thank you for honouring #kingSHO in such a special, meaningful way. The tribute painting really captures his essence and his presence was strong at the #netflixsummer celebration!@johnjadamsfit You Sir are super talented. Thank you for this beautiful painting of the most amazing human I’ve ever known! It truly is special, and the best gift to me and my family. Bless you and bless you,” the businesswoman wrote.