‘I know how much he loved me’ — Connie and Shona Ferguson's 21 years of marriage

This year would've marked 21 years since Connie Ferguson and her best friend and late husband tied the knot and began a journey into married life.

Connie has penned a heartfelt message to her late husband Shona, sharing how much she cherishes the lasting memories they shared.

“This day 21 years ago. Tomorrow never came for my bestest friend, but I know how much he loved me. There’s a great comfort that comes with that, knowing just how happy you made someone in this lifetime, and how happy they made you. True love never dies, and I carry this love with me in my heart and soul for eternity. Thank you for the beautiful everlasting love and memories my ANGEL SHO,” she wrote.

Shona died in July last year from complications related to Covid-19.