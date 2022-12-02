Cassper Nyovest has asked for prayers ahead of his Fill Up Mmabatho concert in Mahikeng on Saturday, December 3.
The rapper has been working hard at making it a success.
After selling out his first Fill Up The Dome concert, which took place at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg in 2015, successfully hosting a Fill Up concert at Orlando Stadium in 2016, the FNB Stadium in 2017, the Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018, and the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in 2019.
Cassper took to his timeline on Wednesday revealing he was feeling fatigued and felt under pressure to deliver a great show.
“I’m so stressed. I really want to give a great show on Saturday but my body is fatigued. Doing a stadium show is not child’s play. Personally also nje I’m not grand. Send a little prayer my way please. I need all the strength I can get. #FillUpMmabathoStadium needs to be a success.” he said.
Cassper Nyovest asks for prayers ahead of his #FillUpMmabatho concert
Image: Supplied
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the show, Cassper said he planned to make it bigger and better in his hometown.
“I'm nervous about giving another great show. It’s special for me because not only is it my hometown but it’s 2km from my grandmother’s house,” he said.
“We have a few surprises. It’s always about the memorable stage with Fill Up, we call it the ‘Cassper moment’. We are always building for the Cassper moment. I’m looking forward to this one.”
