SuperSport apologises after Twiggy Moli calls Christiano Ronaldo a 'po*s'
Journalist
Image: Supplied
SuperSport has apologised for media personality and social media influencer Tshepang “Twiggy Moli” Mollison’s profanity after footage of the presenter calling Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo a “po*s” during a SuperPicks episode on SuperSport went viral on Wednesday.
Watch the video below:
SuperSport issued an official apology, saying the video was not meant to be broadcast.
“SuperSport is aware of a SuperPicks video circulating on social media. This was a rehearsal that was not meant for broadcast. Despite this, we unreservedly apologise for the language used.”
Twiggy has remained mum since the video was shared.
Reacting to the video, tweeps were unimpressed with having beauty influencers as presenters.
“Hire people who work in football or have football knowledge to speak on the sport, as with any other sport. I don't see influencers doing your rugby shows. Stop using clout as a measure for who to hire,” one local Twitter user wrote.
“Something is wrong there by TV Radio and entertainment. Powers that be are not fit to hold those positions,” wrote another.
In an interview with Tagged, Twiggy said she'd always wanted to try her hand at being a presenter.
“I’ve never been shy about wanting to be a TV presenter, but I just wasn’t aggressive enough in chasing that dream. I entered the MTV VJ search once and I didn’t make it that far. I was really disappointed, which put me off going to any other auditions after that.”
