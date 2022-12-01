Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster from 9am on Friday.
Mzansi reacts to 'insane' ticket prices for Kevin Hart tour which range from R900 to R17k
Image: Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images
While there has been much excitement about Kevin Hart coming to South Africa for his Reality Check tour, it seems some of the excitement might have waned after the ticket prices were revealed.
Kevin took to his timeline revealing he was set to perform at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria, on February 17 next year.
“South Africa, it’s been too long. Your boy is coming your way on February 17. It's going down. Do not waste an opportunity to be in the arena for me do to what I do best, which is to provide laughter to you.” he said.
Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster from 9am on Friday.
The Discovery Bank presale opened on November 30.
Here are the prices for the various packages:
— The Kevin Hart front row VIP package with NFT — R17,820
— The Kevin Hart gold VIP package with NFT — R12,995
— Kevin Hart premium ticket package — R5,050
— Official premium ticket — R2,500 — R4,000
— Aisle seating R740 — R2,215
— Price category A R2,155
— Price category B R1,815
— Price category C R1,360
— Price category D R910
— Wheelchair/Accessibility seating R680
Tweeps reacted to the seemingly high prices, but some predicted the American comedian would sell out the arena.
“Okes complaining about the price of Kevin Hart tickets like the show won’t sell out. I think okes forget how many ballers SA actually has. You okes are just not the target market,” one Twitter user wrote.
“I was gonna surprise love with Kevin Hart tickets but eh that one needs us to discuss and review the budget as a family.” wrote another.
