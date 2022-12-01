In his mentions his followers, who are also artists, commented with their own stats.
“I will keep trying, like they say 'in life you have to start somewhere to end up where you wish to be' fact that 20 people too their time and checked my work means a world to me,” replied one.
Wrapped 2022 will also feature messages from artists to their listeners, and because sharing is caring, users will be able to share their Wrapped cards via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
“South Africans can be proud of what their creatives in music are achieving. They are making noise in the right places, and at the right time,” says Warren Bokwe, Spotify’s artist and label partnerships manager in South Africa.
MOST STREAMED ARTISTS IN SA
- Drake
- Kabza De Small
- The Weeknd
- Chris Brown
- Kendrick Lamar
- Kanye west
- DJ Maphorisa
- Taylor Swift
- Ed Sheeran
- J. Cole
MOST STREAMED SOUTH AFRICAN ARTIST IN SA
- Kabza De Small
- DJ Maphorisa
- Mellow & Sleazy
- Blxckie
- Young Stunna
- Nasty C
- Makhadzi
- Joyous Celebration
- Ami Faku
- A-Reece
MOST STREAMED SONGS IN SA
- SETE (feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie) by K.O
- Heat Waves by Glass Animals
- Paris by Q-Mark
- Dali Nguwe by Wanitwa Mos
- Last Last by Burna Boy
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Under The Influence by Chris Brown
- WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) by Future
- uMlando by 9umba
- Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies
‘It doesn’t define you’ — rapper AKA encourages artists after 2022 Spotify wraps go viral
Journalist
Image: Instagram/AKA
Rapper AKA has encouraged artists who didn't make it onto the Spotify list not to give up.
The streaming service released South Africa’s Wrapped 2022, the platform’s dive into the music that defined the year for users locally.
Spotify Wrapped 2022 was released on Wednesday and started trending.
“To all artists looking at all these Spotify wrapped thingy’s and feeling discouraged or feeling down for whatever reason, just know that it doesn’t define you. Keep believing in your gift and go harder. Build a loyal fan base that will stick with you through thick and thin,” AKA tweeted.
