'People need to stop their nonsense' — Pabi Cooper slams death hoax reports on Facebook

Since the release of Isphithiphithi in 2021, the singer's life has taken a 360-degree turn as she's now a household name who has to deal with the upside and the downside of fame.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a previous interview, Pabi said while her fame feels surreal, it has always been a lifelong dream.
“Whatever has been happening with my music career, it hasn't sunk in. It's hard for me to believe it. My debut song wasn't under my company. I thought I'd be a one-hit wonder.
“I believed that one day a lot of people would know me. But when it happened, it shocked me, because I thought it'd be after 10 years. I write a lot. Some of the things happening now are in my book. It was God's plan. Prayer and having good energy can show you a lot.”
With a surge in false death reports, Pabi Cooper has set the record straight about her wellbeing after falling victim to a death hoax.
After catching wind of the post being shared on Facebook, the musician assured fans she is alive and well.
“I'm alive, people need to stop their nonsense on Facebook.” she posted.
