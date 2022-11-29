Weeks after making headlines for an alleged affair with Smash Afrika, Asanda Mvana, popularly known as Msaki, has weighed in on the down side of fame.
In a series of Twitter post, the singer expressed dismay at her private life being twisted and scrutinised by the public.
“I don’t want to be known or in front of people. That’s a by-product of my devotion to my passion. It shouldn’t make me a victim to a violation of privacy, of a complete twisting of the truth. But I get it, we are all victims here. It’s OK.”
She had no interest in defending herself against speculation about her on Twitter.
“Especially if our sources of truth are the places with the least integrity. I hold words in such high regard because I believe in their ability to heal, edify, encourage. Places that use words to intentionally break, lie, distort, sensationalise offend my very essence.”
Msaki said she could no longer be on a toxic platform where “trolls” thrive.
“Disempower these toxic spaces making us sub-human and so desensitised to each others' complexities and truths for entertainment. Ningavumi. I implore you. Make them null and void. We need compassion and care and patience for each other. Things are getting worse.”
'This space is not for me' — Msaki takes aim at 'lies, distortion and sensationalism'
