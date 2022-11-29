SAfm, 947FM, GrootFM and TuksFM win Station of the Year at Radio Awards

Stations and their presenters were honoured at the 12th annual South African Radio Awards on Saturday.
The event was held at the Empire Conference and Events Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, with South African comedian Loyiso Madinga steering the ship.
Station of the Year awards went to 947FM (Commercial), SAfm (PBS), GrootFM (Community) and TuksFM (Campus).
The SABC was the biggest winner, walking away with 18 awards.
Winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories in 2022, as well as their motivation submissions, which focused on innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements their and "X-factor".
In the MyStation listener’s choice categories, more than 1,1-million public votes made 2022 a record year for audience participation. The MyStation — Most Votes award went to Hot102.7FM, while the MyStation — Most Loyal Listeners award went to GrootFM.
“We would like to congratulate all the winners, finalists and talented professionals in the radio industry for their hard work, resilience and dedication to the medium. Special thanks to the advisory board and esteemed judges for their commitment and time in listening to thousands of hours of submissions. Being able to celebrate the success of the radio industry at an in-person event once again has been a highlight,” said Taryn Westoby, GM of Arena Events, a division of Arena Holdings and the owner of the Radio Awards.
In 2022, 91 winners were announced in 30 categories:
- Campus
- Community
- PBS (Public Broadcast Service)
- Commercial licence categories
- Podcasts
- Internet radio
Station of the Year Award:
- 947FM (Commercial)
- SAfm (PBS)
- GrootFM (Community)
- TuksFM (Campus)
Hall of Fame inductees:
- Benjy Mudie
- Hennie Koortzen
- Mark Jennings
- Nadia Bulbulia
- Siphiwo Magoda
- Trish Taylor
Bright Stars inductees:
- Aaron Masemola
- Asakhe Ngxonono
- Dylan Pepler
- Mihlali Matyana
- Owen Crafford
- Simthande Myeza
- Siphelele Nzuza
- Talitha Counter
- Tshegofatso Seleke
Rorisang Mkhumbeni won the Bursary Award.
View the complete list of winners here
