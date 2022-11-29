'Is this a sign of how we are raising them?' — Celebs weigh in on toxic relationships amid Donell Mbele saga

News about Sonia Mbele's son Donell allegedly abusing his girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete has sparked conversation about toxic relationships.
Sonia recently shot up trends lists after her son’s girlfriend took to her Instagram timeline sharing pictures and videos of the injuries allegedly sustained at the hands of an “abusive” Donell.
Addressing the matter, Sonia released a statement on her social media platforms saying her son would face the music.
“I now realise I should have taken preventive measures much earlier such as counselling and/or child therapy, but sometimes the mistake we tend to make as African single mothers is to assume and hope that things will work out for the best, meanwhile certain past behaviours can affect generations to come.”
The report has had tongues wagging with some celebrities weighing in on the saga.
“These kids are not even 25 and already in toxic relationships. Is this a sign of how we [are] raising them or does the fact of coming from an abusive family play a part? Where did we go wrong, is it pure evilness? Meet Donell Mbele accused of abusing Reokeditswe. The world is too much with us,” Zola Hashatsi wrote in a post.
Actress Manaka Ranaka asked whether Reokeditswe had questioned her alleged perpetrator when he said he could no longer be with her after the alleged incident.
“Did she just ask why!? Younglings, when an abusive man sees he is a danger to you or society and wants to let go, either to get help or just be away from what turns him into a monster, let him go. Allow him the space to go fix himself. Don't ask why when you know he almost killed you,” she wrote.
“There was a father at some point, and he failed dismally ... it's no longer about the absenteeism of daddies but about what they do in the presence of their kids! Sometimes the perfect family is mom and her kids because of how toxic and abusive father is ... vice versa! Can we start calling out the real problem. I can only imagine how this boy would've turned out if he was raised by both [a] battered mom and abusive dad under the same roof. Maybe there'd be no Sonia no more.”
Actor Lehasa Moloi also shared his thoughts on the matter the consequences of a lack of a good father figure.
“If we're getting honest an abusive father isn't a father at all so despite that man having contributed sperm, Sonia neither had a husband nor did this boy have a real example of what a man should be. I agree that toxicity isn't something to live with, but the demise of the real family unit is to blame for most of society's problems. And I don't put that on the single mother. I was raised by one a beautiful champion, I celebrate the single mother. In the presence of real father this wouldn't happen.”
'Is this a sign of how we are raising them?' — Celebs weigh in on toxic relationships amid Donell Mbele saga
Journalist
Image: Twitter
