Black Coffee remembers Virgil Abloh on his death anniversary
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Black Coffee
Black Coffee has paid tribute to his friend, renowned designer, Virgil Abloh on the anniversary of his death.
The American fashion designer and entrepreneur succumbed to cancer on November 28 2022.
The DJ shared memories of him and the late star together with the caption; “V for life.”
Black Coffee and Virgil Abloh developed a friendship after working together on various projects.
In 2019, Off-White announced a capsule collection honouring their friendship and love for music with staple fashion pieces inspired by Black Coffee’s SA heritage after they had spent time playing DJ sets together around the world.
A brand new fiesta, titled Mirror Mirror Festival, honouring Virgil Abloh is set for December 3 at Miami’s FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park as part of the city’s upcoming Art Basel fair. It will feature some of the artists that were close to him.
Travis Scott and Skepta are the headliners for the debut event.
All profits from the memorial festival will go to the Virgil Abloh Foundation.
“Virgil had the ability to bring everyone together to create magic. With his close collaborators, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate his legacy, his passion, and his care for others,” Virgil’s wife, Shannon Abloh said in a press release shared with Mix Mag.
“He believed his real work was championing others and we will continue his work supporting youth in the arts with the launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation in 2023.”
