‘At what time?’ — Faith Nketsi slams rumours she had nip and tuck surgery
Reality TV star Faith Nketsi's quick snap back has tweeps thinking she went under the knife, but she's come out to slam the speculation.
Beating the baby blues after giving birth and getting your waist back is not as easy as it looks, but Faith has made it look like a walk in the park, and her snap back has people thinking she had surgery.
Taking to her Twitter timeline, she set the record straight and revealed she has not had any work done on her tummy. She said it was all natural.
“But how are some people saying I did surgery. At what time? Even while taking you guys through my entire journey. Weeehh, lazy people always have something to say. Bleh,” she wrote.
The newlywed and mother of one shared snaps of her journey from when she gave birth to four months later.
“Having a baby and still looking good has to be the best feeling in the world. It feels like I have the best of both worlds,” she tweeted in a separate post.
Sis shared a picture of her post-pregnancy “snap back” in October, wearing a figure-hugging dress that reminded her followers of her body before she became preggos.
In her mentions, her followers could not believe how the star looked in less than six months.
“You can't tell she was pregnant just now. kant nenza ngani nina maE. Safa imikhaba,” one wrote,+.
The general feeling on the streets is “Whatever Faith Nketsi said in her prayers, Amen and then some”.
