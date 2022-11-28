REVIEW | SA’s shady dealings laid bare in new book
The Unaccountables shines light on corrupt practices of politicians and businesses over 50 years
This book will anger many, as people put names and faces to those behind some of SA’s biggest corruption scandals, from apartheid to state capture.
No doubt one of the most important reads to hit the shelves this year, The Unaccountables: The powerful politicians and corporations who profit from impunity, is a seminal account of war profiteers, unbridled looting and apartheid benefactors who after sordid dealings with the state seemingly set off into the sunset scot-free, never being brought to book...
Politics Reporter
