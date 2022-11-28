Mark said he was happy to finally see and be with his children.
‘One step closer to being home’ — Mark Pilgrim is out of ICU
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Mark Pilgrim
Radio jock Mark Pilgrim says he is one step closer to going home after a lengthy hospital stay in ICU.
Mark is battling stage four lung cancer ,and while undergoing treatment both his lungs have been accumulating liquid and he had to have them drained.
Taking to his Instagram timeline he shared a snap of himself a month after he was treated at a Johannesburg hospital's intensive care unit.
"After 30 days in an ICU bed, I’m skinnier than a toothpick, but I’m out of ICU! Enjoying the calm environment of general ward, having my own quiet space and my own loo. One step closer to being home.
Mark said he was happy to finally see and be with his children.
"Two of many great things about no longer being in ICU: no more green gown and my girls get to visit."
The star confirmed in February his cancer had returned after 33 years in remission.
“Someone posted asking why I’m revealing my personal health journey on social media, suggesting I should rather keep it to myself.
"Well, here’s one of the reasons I journal my cancer journey online, and it’s summed up in this message I received a while back from a follower: 'I didn’t want to get out of bed today. I read your post, and stood up'.
"If my posts encourage just one person to find the inner strength to face another day, it’s all worthwhile,” he wrote.
