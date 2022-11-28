‘It’s been too long’ — Kevin Hart excited to return to SA

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart is set to return to South Africa in 2023.
Kevin took to his timeline to drop the good news, announcing he will bring his Reality Check tour to to the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria on February 17 next year.
Tickets go on sale from Friday.
“South Africa, it’s been too long. Your boy is coming your way on February 17. It's going down. Do not waste an opportunity to be in the arena for me do to what I do best, which is to provide laughter to you.” he said.
“Years on years on years it's been but I cannot wait to get to you. Me in your world, let's do what we do best. Let's have a good time together,”
Watch the video announcement below:
Kevin toured the country in 2016, performing in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.
Big Concerts confirmed Hart’s South African tour on their official social media pages.
"Just announced. Kevin Hart, the biggest touring comedian of all time, is bringing his Reality Check tour to the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria on February 17 2023. This is one you won't want to miss."
