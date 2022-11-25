Sonia Mbele's son in rehab while his 'victim' is left 'numb'

Actress Sonia Mbele has revealed she took her son Donell Sedibe to rehab.
Sonia recently shot up trends lists after her son’s girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete took to her Instagram timeline sharing pictures and videos of the injuries sustained while allegedly being abused by Donell.
Speaking to DRUM after sharing a statement on the matter, Sonia said she took measures as soon as she could.
“I immediately sent my son to rehab the next day. So by the time this became public he was already away.”
Reokeditswe got candid with her followers during a Q&A on her Instagram stories, saying she is trying to heal and taking it one day at a time.
“I don't know how to explain this feeling. I'm in so much pain to the point where I feel numb. Just trying to distract myself. Been trying to hide in sleep but it's not helping.”
While she has ended her relationship with her alleged abuser, the 21-year-old said she was not certain whether she would remove the matching tattoo she has with Donell and her heart still longed for him.
“I want to keep it to remind myself of the beautiful relationship we once had, but at the same time I really don't like this tattoo. We didn't think about the design properly so I don't know what I'm going to do with it.
“All my heart wants to do is be [with] him. He's someone I thought was the love of my life. But my brain has taken over now and would never let me go back no matter how badly I want to. I'm worried about him. I know I shouldn't give a f*ck but I can't just turn off my emotions.”
Reokeditswe said she had forgiven Donell “the second he laid his hands” on her but the relationship had shifted her perspective on love.
“I want to find myself again and go back to doing things that made me happy.
“I don't see myself being with another person; I'd rather be alone forever. My trust for men is gone, I have no faith in them. And I'm too much of a lover girl to be that hun that's just breaking hearts left right and centre. So for now I'm going to focus on loving myself.”
Sonia Mbele's son in rehab while his 'victim' is left 'numb'
Journalist
Image: Twitter
Actress Sonia Mbele has revealed she took her son Donell Sedibe to rehab.
Sonia recently shot up trends lists after her son’s girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete took to her Instagram timeline sharing pictures and videos of the injuries sustained while allegedly being abused by Donell.
Speaking to DRUM after sharing a statement on the matter, Sonia said she took measures as soon as she could.
“I immediately sent my son to rehab the next day. So by the time this became public he was already away.”
Reokeditswe got candid with her followers during a Q&A on her Instagram stories, saying she is trying to heal and taking it one day at a time.
“I don't know how to explain this feeling. I'm in so much pain to the point where I feel numb. Just trying to distract myself. Been trying to hide in sleep but it's not helping.”
While she has ended her relationship with her alleged abuser, the 21-year-old said she was not certain whether she would remove the matching tattoo she has with Donell and her heart still longed for him.
“I want to keep it to remind myself of the beautiful relationship we once had, but at the same time I really don't like this tattoo. We didn't think about the design properly so I don't know what I'm going to do with it.
“All my heart wants to do is be [with] him. He's someone I thought was the love of my life. But my brain has taken over now and would never let me go back no matter how badly I want to. I'm worried about him. I know I shouldn't give a f*ck but I can't just turn off my emotions.”
Reokeditswe said she had forgiven Donell “the second he laid his hands” on her but the relationship had shifted her perspective on love.
“I want to find myself again and go back to doing things that made me happy.
“I don't see myself being with another person; I'd rather be alone forever. My trust for men is gone, I have no faith in them. And I'm too much of a lover girl to be that hun that's just breaking hearts left right and centre. So for now I'm going to focus on loving myself.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure