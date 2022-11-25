K.O seems to have hit the jackpot with Sete. The song soared higher and higher to break chart records in South Africa, staying in the number one spot for 12 weeks.
K.O's 'Sete' makes history after staying at number one for 12 consecutive weeks
K.O seems to have hit the jackpot with Sete. The song soared higher and higher to break chart records in South Africa, staying in the number one spot for 12 weeks.
The rapper released the single featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna ahead of his Skhanda Republic 3 (SR3) album launch on September 15.
Radiomonitor South Africa announced the news on Instagram.
"K.O, Young Stunna and Blxckie's SETE becomes the first ever song (local or international) to stay in the #1 position for 12 consecutive weeks on the official @radiomonitorsa airplay chart. Congratulations on a new record! #k.o #youngstunna #blxckie”
K.O expressed his excitement in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE saying she encouraging upcoming artists to never give up.
"I also want to share a message an encouraging message to the upcoming artist out there , don’t ever give up on yourself, keep doing what you love and put God first. Bless!
“Yezuur, thank you so much to the Sony Team and of course my team. Thank you to Stunna, Blxckie and all the contributors, today is a monumental day, receiving a plaque for 10 million streams was something I didn’t forsee coming."
Soon after its release, Sete hit number one here, making history by becoming the fastest streaming single to go gold in South African music history.
On Twitter, K.O celebrated the song's success: “Thought Caracara was my biggest moment, God said hold up big dawg! #SETE #1 across all platforms n radio at the same time, crossed double plat on Saturday! Most viral on SA TikTok with no challenge? Video 5 mil in 3 weeks!? #SR3 sitting at #1. When the blessings rain they pour."
Speaking to TshisaLIVE late last year, K.O said he had always known the type of sound he wanted to put out there and where he wanted the culture to go.
“I can only lead by example. I'm touching on matters that are reflective of real-time things we are going through. Most of my subject matter is based on that, but I cannot expect the next person to do the same thing if they are not cut from that kind of cloth. I come from a lineage of the Teargases and Skwatta Kamps, where we wouldn't shy away from talking about things affecting our society.”
